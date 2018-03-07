Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 07 2018
Talha Hashmi

Daesh social media network being operated from near Pak-Afghan border: FIA sources

Talha Hashmi

Wednesday Mar 07, 2018

Arrested terrorist Saif-ul-Islam Khilafati. Photo: FIA sources

KARACHI: The social media network of Daesh was being operated from near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, sources in the Federal Investigation Agency quoted arrested terrorist Saif-ul-Islam Khilafati as saying.

According to FIA sources, Khilafati has revealed that the network was being run by another terrorist called Baba Jani.

He has also said that a special software was made to save them from being [traced and] arrested.

Sources also said that videos of murder and torture were also found from the arrest terrorist’s possession, which had to be uploaded on social media.

Khilafati, who was arrested on March 6 by FIA’s Counter Terrorism wing, belongs to Zhob Division of Balochistan and was operating the banned organisation’s social media section in Pakistan to target and brainwash the youth active on internet, FIA officials told Geo News.

Daesh social-media operative nabbed by FIA in Karachi

Daesh flag, laptop, internet devices, and mobile phones recovered: FIA

He and another arrested before him, Khaleel-ur-Rehman, were brought towards social media by a person called Maulvi Noor Muhammad, as per FIA sources. The arrested terrorists used to work for another banned outfit, sources added.

The accused, who was operating over 50 social media pages to lure youth into joining Daesh, was presented in court later on March 6.

The judge approved his physical remand for two days. The investigation officer informed the court that the FIA will submit a final charge-sheet in the case after a forensic report is received. 

