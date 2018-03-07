Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 07 2018
By
Qamber Zaidi

SC issues another contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi

By
Qamber Zaidi

Wednesday Mar 07, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nehal Hashmi was issued on Wednesday another contempt of court notice by the Supreme Court.

Hashmi, a former senator, was jailed for a month and disqualified for five years by the apex court on Feb 1 over his contemptuous remarks made last year.

Hashmi appeared in court today after being summoned by the chief justice a day earlier over his controversial remarks about the judiciary following his release from prison last month. 

SC summons Nehal Hashmi over controversial remarks

Supreme Court was hearing former senator and PML-N leader's review petition against disqualification in contempt case

During the hearing today, a video of Hashmi's post-prison-release media talk was played. In response, Hashmi claimed that he was "acting", to which Justice Umar Ata Bandiyal asked if the lawyer and politician was an actor. 

Hashmi also swore in court that he could never say these things about the judiciary. When the video was played again, Hashmi said he was ashamed, to which the chief justice agreed, observing that he too is ashamed of issuing contempt notices to his "blackcoat brother".

When Hashmi pleaded not to be served another contempt notice as "he is from a middle-class family," the chief justice remarked that he was given a chance before. 

The next hearing of the case will be held on Monday, when Hashmi has been summoned. 

The court also issued notices to vice-chairmen of all the bar councils to submit their response to the court's plan to cancel Hashmi's licence to practice law. Moreover, during the hearing, Pakistan Bar Council Vice-Chairman Kamran Murtaza excused himself from representing Hashmi in the case. 

Upon release from jail, Nehal Hashmi launches attack on NAB, conspirators

I have been made a victim of revenge, Hashmi told journalists upon his release from Adiyala Jail

Hashmi had been summoned today after a chief justice-led three-member bench took up his plea on Tuesday against his disqualification.

Hearing the case on Tuesday, Chief Justice Nisar had termed regrettable the remarks uttered by Hashmi for judges following his release from Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, on February 28. 

The chief justice also observed during the hearing that Hashmi's punishment term could also be extended over his controversial remarks.

A visibly charged Hashmi had said he had been made a victim of revenge for standing by PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

In May last year during the height of the Panama Papers case against Nawaz, Hashmi, in a speech in Karachi, had threatened the 'enemies of the prime minister'.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Not treated well for serving country, says Dar

Not treated well for serving country, says Dar

 Updated 6 hours ago
PIA passengers treated to a unique experience

PIA passengers treated to a unique experience

 Updated 7 hours ago
Zardari removes Farhatullah Babar as spokesperson

Zardari removes Farhatullah Babar as spokesperson

 Updated 6 hours ago
First container service commences at Gwadar port under CPEC

First container service commences at Gwadar port under CPEC

 Updated 8 hours ago
Members of Afghan robber group active in Karachi’s posh areas arrested

Members of Afghan robber group active in Karachi’s posh areas arrested

 Updated 6 hours ago
Another PML-N MNA joins PTI

Another PML-N MNA joins PTI

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Nawaz backs, Zardari rejects Rabbani as Senate chairman

Nawaz backs, Zardari rejects Rabbani as Senate chairman

 Updated 9 hours ago
Senate passes bill safeguarding rights of transgender people

Senate passes bill safeguarding rights of transgender people

 Updated 9 hours ago
Protesting paramedical staff dispersed by police in Karachi

Protesting paramedical staff dispersed by police in Karachi

 Updated 10 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM