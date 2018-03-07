Members of Afghan robber group active in Karachi’s posh areas arrested

KARACHI: A group comprising 50 Afghan nationals has been found involved in committing robberies in the posh areas of the metropolis, it emerged on Wednesday.



During the robberies, the group would also sexually abuse women, the arrested members said while divulging details of their activity in the city.

It was learned that the group was controlled from Afghanistan and the investigation officer probing the case has been receiving threats through phone calls from an Afghan number.

A few days ago, a member of the group was killed while two were caught in a police encounter.

According to reports, these robbers were conducting robberies since two to three years.

These robbers would come from Afghanistan to Karachi through Quetta and Chaman, and reside temporarily in Itehhad Town, Buffer Zone, Akhtar Colony and Machhar Colony.



The process of reconnaissance is done by a local facilitator and then the members carried out robberies in groups.

SSP Saddar Division Tauqir Naeem spoke to Geo News and confirmed that these are Afghan nationals and they reside in Quetta, Chaman and adjoining areas of the Afghanistan border.

He said that these people would come in groups to Karachi to carry out incidents of burglary.

Earlier on January 13, three robbers from this group were caught and 100grams of gold and 1.2 million rupees were recovered from them.

