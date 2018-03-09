Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 09 2018
Riaz Shakir

Zainab's father pleads CJP to order arrest of convict's facilitators

Riaz Shakir

Friday Mar 09, 2018

LAHORE: The father of seven-year-old Zainab, who was raped and murdered in Kasur in January this year, has appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to arrest the facilitators of her daughter's killer. 

Appearing before the Supreme Court's Lahore Registry today to meet Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, Amin Ansari submitted a plea stating that relatives of the convict Imran are harassing his family. Sources said he will meet the chief justice once the hearings are completed. 

Zainab's father Amin Ansari. Photo: File 

He also claimed that Imran's facilitators were not investigated in the case and demanded their arrest. 

Zainab was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4 and was found dead in a garbage heap five days later. On January 23, the authorities claimed to have nabbed Imran Ali, said to be a serial killer involved in other such crimes, through a DNA match.

On February 17, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the high-profile case sentenced Imran to death, four times.

Claiming innocence, Imran challenges Zainab murder case conviction

Imran Ali was given four death sentences on Feb 17 in high-profile rape and murder case

A few days later, on Feb 20, the convict challenged his sentencing in the Lahore High Court claiming that he is innocent. 

Imran was sentenced to death for kidnapping, rape, murder and under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. 

Additionally, for performing an unnatural act with a minor he was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs1 million and for desecrating human remains by dumping Zainab's body in the garbage he was sentenced to seven years, the Punjab Prosecutor General Ehtesham Qadir had informed the media.

