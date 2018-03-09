CJP pays surprise visit to public hospitals, medical college in Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar paid a surprise visit to two government hospitals in the Punjab capital on Friday.



A three-member bench headed by the chief justice was hearing suo motu cases on various public welfare issues when the chief justice decided to pay a surprise visit to the city's hospitals.

Accompanied by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Yawar Ali, the chief justice of Pakistan first visited Services Hospital where he inspected various wards, including the emergency department.

While interacting with patients, a woman approached the chief justice asking for monetary assistance for medical treatment. Chief Justice Nisar assured the woman of help and directed the relevant authorities to provide her services free-of-charge.

Later, as the chief justice arrived at the government-run Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), he expressed displeasure at the absence of wheelchairs at the institute's entrance.

Inside, patients complained to the chief justice of various issues faced by them after which he directed the hospital administration to resolve the patients' problems.

Earlier, while hearing the issue of high fees at private medical colleges, the chief justice summoned a report on the structure of fees at the educational institutes.

The chief justice had in December last year paid a similar visit to Lahore's Mayo Hospital to inspect facilities there. The move had drawn criticism from various quarters, including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz.

'Baba Rehmatay'

During the hearing, the chief justice also referred to his Baba Rahmatay [wise old man] remarks, stating that he will explain today the meaning of the term and why he used it.

Chief Justice Nisar remarked that Baba Rahmatay is a person who resolves people's problems, explaining that he borrowed the term from writer Ashfaq Ahmad’s work.

The chief justice added that he does not care about comments in the media regarding his use of the term, saying he will continue to work for public welfare regardless of public opinion.

The chief justice had referred to the judiciary as Baba Rahmatay during an address to lawyers in Lahore in January this year.

Medical college to return surplus fees to students

Students of the medical college during the chief justice's visit today. Photo: Geo News

Later, the chief justice visited the Red Crescent Medical College in Phoolnagar, between Lahore and Pattoki.

At the chief justice's visit, students began protesting against the university administration. The chief justice learned from students that they have been charged two to three million rupees as fees.

Hearing this, Chief Justice Nisar ordered the varsity administration to return the fees exceeding Rs850,000 and barred it from taking disciplinary action against students without taking the Supreme Court on board.

The chief justice also ordered the Federal Investigation Agency and Kasur district police officer to probe the issue of exorbitant fees after which one university official was detained.

During the visit, the chief justice also expressed displeasure at the inadequate facilities present inside the medical college's operation theatre.