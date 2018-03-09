Afghan town nazim headed robber group active in Karachi

KARACHI: The robber group comprising Afghan nationals, which had been actively conducting robberies in the city for three years, was headed by an Afghan town nazim, it emerged on Friday.



The head of the robber group had been in Karachi since March 1, however, after the arrest of accomplices he fled to Afghanistan.

Geo News obtained the CCTV footage of the group conducting robberies in posh areas of the city.

The Afghan group had committed a robbery in Gulshan-e-Jamal on March 1. In the incident, the suspects arrived at the house on motorcycles and cars.

The suspects reached the house early in the morning and committed the robbery within minutes. The noteworthy aspect in the footage is that the group's head was also seen being part of the act.

The Afghan incharge of the group has been identified as Hameedullah, who was pointed out by his accomplices in custody.

SSP Clifton Tauqeer Naeem said that the two robbers caught in the Nazimabad encounter on March 1, had identified Hameedullah. He said that according to reports he has fled to the neighbouring country.

The senior police official added that when one group of the robbers was engaged in the encounter, the other was committing a robbery in a house in Gulshan-e-Jamal, in which two families resided.

Naeem said that in the robbery, the suspects stole valuables and jewelry worth five to six million rupees.

A group comprising 50 Afghan nationals was found involved in committing robberies in the posh areas of the metropolis on March 7.

During the robberies, the group would also sexually abuse women, the arrested members had said while divulging details of their activity in the city.

Earlier in the police encounter, a member of the group was killed while two were caught.

The robbers would come from Afghanistan to Karachi through Quetta and Chaman, and reside temporarily in Itehhad Town, Buffer Zone, Akhtar Colony and Machhar Colony.

The process of reconnaissance is done by a local facilitator and then the members carried out robberies in groups.