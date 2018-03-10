Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Mar 10 2018
By
Amin Anwar

Axact’s Shoaib Sheikh escapes indictment once again

By
Amin Anwar

Saturday Mar 10, 2018

Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh continues to hide behind excuses to evade indictment. Once again on Saturday, he failed to appear before the additional sessions judge (South) claiming threats to life and ill-health.

Shaikh was due to appear before additional sessions judge (south) in a multi-million rupee money-laundering case. 

However, a jail inspector said the Axact CEO couldn’t appear owing to ill-health.

The court adjourned the hearing till March 17 and demanded that Shaikh be present for the next hearing.

During the hearing, SHO City Court contended that Shaikh did not face any security risks. “Policemen in civvies have also been deployed at the court to ensure security,” he told.

Court denies bail request of Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh

Shoaib Shaikh had been sent on judicial remand after court approved FIA's appeal against his acquittal

The court also expressed anger over Shaikh's counsel's request to delay the hearing. "Are you suggesting I overlook the High Court and Supreme Court's demands?" the judge questioned.

Shaikh was arrested on February 26 after the Sindh High Court (SHC) rejected his protective bail application, which was submitted after the court approved the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) appeal against the acquittal of those accused in the Axact money laundering case.

The Axact scandal surfaced in May 2015, when The New York Times published a report had claimed the company sold fake diplomas and degrees online through hundreds of fictitious schools, making “tens of millions of dollars annually”.

FIA arrests Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh in money-laundering case

Personnel of the FIA, police and Rangers were instructed to arrest the Axact CEO after the SHC approved FIA's appeal

The FIA had then filed a plea against the acquittal of Shaikh in 2016 in a money laundering case, arguing that he was exonerated from the charges by the trial court despite strong evidence that proved his involvement in money laundering.

According to the FIA, Shaikh is involved in an illegal transfer of Rs170.17 million to a Dubai-based firm, Chanda Exchange Company, in April 2014.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Dump truck, car collision in Sheikhupura leaves four dead, one injured

Dump truck, car collision in Sheikhupura leaves four dead, one injured

 Updated 2 hours ago
Case of teenage girl allegedly gang-raped registered in Karachi

Case of teenage girl allegedly gang-raped registered in Karachi

 Updated 4 hours ago
10 arrested, 30 detained after raids in Karachi

10 arrested, 30 detained after raids in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Ink thrown at Khawaja Asif during workers convention in Sialkot

Ink thrown at Khawaja Asif during workers convention in Sialkot

 Updated 12 hours ago
Army chief visits operational area on eastern border

Army chief visits operational area on eastern border

 Updated 12 hours ago
Prime accused in Asma Rani murder case handed over to Pakistan

Prime accused in Asma Rani murder case handed over to Pakistan

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM