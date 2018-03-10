Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Mar 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI pledges support to Balochistan’s candidate for Senate chairman

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 10, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that his party will support the panel selected by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for the coveted position of Senate chairman.

Addressing a joint press conference with Bizenjo, Imran said that it would be a great achievement if — for the first time in the country’s history — the chairman of Senate will be elected from Balochistan.

“The people of Balochistan have been aware of their deprivations since some time now,” the PTI chief said, “and it would be a great feat if the incoming Senate chairman is from Balochistan.”

With just two days remaining till the election to appoint the Senate chairman and deputy chairman, political parties have redoubled their efforts for the appointment of a candidate of their choice. 

Who will be Senate Chairman? Consultations to secure votes continue

With just two days remaining until the Senate Chairman election, PML-N and PPP have sped up consultations to appoint the candidate of their choice

Bizenjo, in his address, told the journalists that PTI's initiative to take the first step to support a candidate from Balochistan was appreciable. 

"Imran Khan sahib and PTI get the first credit for lending their support," he said, adding that he also values the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for appreciating the prospect of a Senate chairman from Balochistan. 

"Bilawal sahib, I believe, tweeted last night that his party is ready to make a sacrifice for Balochistan and we value this gesture," Bizenjo told the journalists.

Earlier today, PPP's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that a Senate chairman from Balochistan 'sounded like a good idea.'

"PPP has always fought, sacrificed, and delivered on empowering the federation," he tweeted. "From devolution to CEPEC, we have prioritized balochistan." 

"Chairman senate from Balochistan sounds like a good idea. Will consult with my party and allies on names for chairman and deputy," Bilawal had said.

The chief minister said that the preferable nominations for the position will be Senators Anwaar ul Haq Kakar and Sadiq Sanjrani.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Dump truck, car collision in Sheikhupura leaves four dead, one injured

Dump truck, car collision in Sheikhupura leaves four dead, one injured

 Updated 3 hours ago
Case of teenage girl allegedly gang-raped registered in Karachi

Case of teenage girl allegedly gang-raped registered in Karachi

 Updated 4 hours ago
10 arrested, 30 detained after raids in Karachi

10 arrested, 30 detained after raids in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Ink thrown at Khawaja Asif during workers convention in Sialkot

Ink thrown at Khawaja Asif during workers convention in Sialkot

 Updated 12 hours ago
Army chief visits operational area on eastern border

Army chief visits operational area on eastern border

 Updated 13 hours ago
Prime accused in Asma Rani murder case handed over to Pakistan

Prime accused in Asma Rani murder case handed over to Pakistan

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM