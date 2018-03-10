PTI pledges support to Balochistan’s candidate for Senate chairman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said that his party will support the panel selected by Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for the coveted position of Senate chairman.



Addressing a joint press conference with Bizenjo, Imran said that it would be a great achievement if — for the first time in the country’s history — the chairman of Senate will be elected from Balochistan.

“The people of Balochistan have been aware of their deprivations since some time now,” the PTI chief said, “and it would be a great feat if the incoming Senate chairman is from Balochistan.”

With just two days remaining till the election to appoint the Senate chairman and deputy chairman, political parties have redoubled their efforts for the appointment of a candidate of their choice.

Bizenjo, in his address, told the journalists that PTI's initiative to take the first step to support a candidate from Balochistan was appreciable.

"Imran Khan sahib and PTI get the first credit for lending their support," he said, adding that he also values the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for appreciating the prospect of a Senate chairman from Balochistan.

"Bilawal sahib, I believe, tweeted last night that his party is ready to make a sacrifice for Balochistan and we value this gesture," Bizenjo told the journalists.

Earlier today, PPP's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that a Senate chairman from Balochistan 'sounded like a good idea.'

"PPP has always fought, sacrificed, and delivered on empowering the federation," he tweeted. "From devolution to CEPEC, we have prioritized balochistan."

"Chairman senate from Balochistan sounds like a good idea. Will consult with my party and allies on names for chairman and deputy," Bilawal had said.

The chief minister said that the preferable nominations for the position will be Senators Anwaar ul Haq Kakar and Sadiq Sanjrani.