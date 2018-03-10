Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Mar 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Prime accused in Asma Rani murder case handed over to Pakistan

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 10, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Mujahidullah Afridi, the prime suspect in the murder of medical student Asma Rani, was on Saturday handed over to Pakistan via the Interpol.

Asma, a third-year medical student in Abbottabad, was in her hometown of Kohat on vacation when, on January 27, Mujahid Afridi allegedly opened fire on her for refusing his marriage proposal.

Afridi reached Islamabad and was handed over to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police which was present at the airport beforehand.

The suspect has been handed over to Kohat police, sources added.

Asma Rani murder: Prime suspect arrested from Sharjah through Interpol

IG KP says that it will take some time to bring the suspect back to Pakistan

The Interpol on Thursday arrested Mujahid from Sharjah, Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud said during a press conference.

The KP police had approached Interpol after the accused, the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf district president Aftab Alam, fled the country following the incident.

The Interpol had placed Mujahidullah on its most wanted list.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Dump truck, car collision in Sheikhupura leaves four dead, one injured

Dump truck, car collision in Sheikhupura leaves four dead, one injured

 Updated 2 hours ago
Case of teenage girl allegedly gang-raped registered in Karachi

Case of teenage girl allegedly gang-raped registered in Karachi

 Updated 4 hours ago
10 arrested, 30 detained after raids in Karachi

10 arrested, 30 detained after raids in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Ink thrown at Khawaja Asif during workers convention in Sialkot

Ink thrown at Khawaja Asif during workers convention in Sialkot

 Updated 12 hours ago
Army chief visits operational area on eastern border

Army chief visits operational area on eastern border

 Updated 12 hours ago
Italian navy chief visits Pakistan Navy field commands in Karachi

Italian navy chief visits Pakistan Navy field commands in Karachi

 Updated 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Anchorperson Shahid Masood submits apology to SC after claims proved false

Anchorperson Shahid Masood submits apology to SC after claims proved false

 Updated 16 hours ago
Tomatoes are getting cheaper by the dozen and here's why

Tomatoes are getting cheaper by the dozen and here's why

 Updated 16 hours ago
PTI pledges support to Balochistan’s candidate for Senate chairman

PTI pledges support to Balochistan’s candidate for Senate chairman

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM