Prime accused in Asma Rani murder case handed over to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Mujahidullah Afridi, the prime suspect in the murder of medical student Asma Rani, was on Saturday handed over to Pakistan via the Interpol.



Asma, a third-year medical student in Abbottabad, was in her hometown of Kohat on vacation when, on January 27, Mujahid Afridi allegedly opened fire on her for refusing his marriage proposal.

Afridi reached Islamabad and was handed over to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police which was present at the airport beforehand.

The suspect has been handed over to Kohat police, sources added.

The Interpol on Thursday arrested Mujahid from Sharjah, Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud said during a press conference.

The KP police had approached Interpol after the accused, the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf district president Aftab Alam, fled the country following the incident.

The Interpol had placed Mujahidullah on its most wanted list.