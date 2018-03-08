Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 08 2018
GEO NEWS

Asma Rani murder: Prime suspect arrested from Sharjah through Interpol

GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 08, 2018

ABBOTTABAD: The Interpol on Thursday arrested from Sharjah the prime suspect in the murder of medical student Asma Rani.

Asma, a third-year medical student in Abbottabad, was in her hometown of Kohat on vacation when, on January 27, Mujahid Afridi allegedly opened fire on her for refusing his marriage proposal.

Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salahuddin Mehsud said that it will take some time to bring the suspect back to Pakistan.

Accomplice confesses to helping Asma Rani murder suspect flee: police

Police also recover motorcycle used in Asma Rani's murder, car in which Mujahid fled

Sharjah police also confirmed the arrest of the suspect from an industrial area.

The KP police had approached Interpol after the accused, the nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf district president Aftab Alam, fled the country following the incident.

The Interpol had placed Mujahidullah on its most wanted list.

