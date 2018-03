LAHORE: A peaceful rally of Pakistan's heavy bikers arrived here Monday night from Bahawalpur, Geo News reported.

The motorcycle aficionados are set to go all the way north, up to Muzaffarabad, stopping en route at Islamabad, the bikers said.

The group comprises 14 motorbike enthusiasts, all of whom started their journey to Lahore (via Bahawalpur) together from Karachi.