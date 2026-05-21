 
Geo News

Johnny Depp is again under radar for security reasons

Johnny Depp has faced the compromised security incident earlier in 2021
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 21, 2026

Johnny Depp is again under radar for security reasons
Johnny Depp under radar for security reasons 

Johnny Depp is back in headlines – and this time it’s not a film comeback, but another uncomfortable moment involving his Los Angeles home security.

According to TMZ, police were called on Tuesday, May 19, after a woman was spotted lingering outside Depp’s West Hollywood property, reportedly sitting near the front gate for days.

LAPD officers responded around 4 in the evening after receiving a call about a possible trespasser at the base of the property’s hillside entrance.

By the time authorities arrived, however, the woman had already left the scene.

Sources say the individual had been seen over the weekend repeatedly returning to the area, allegedly attempting to leave messages for Depp and even filming the residence on her phone – behaviour that understandably raised concern among neighbours and security.

No arrests have been made, and no damage was reported.

It remains unclear whether The Pirates of the Caribbean star was home during the incident.

While this particular situation ended without escalation, it adds yet another entry to the growing list of celebrity security scares in Los Angeles – where privacy and public obsession often collide in messy ways.

Unfortunately for The Rum Diary star, it’s not even his first encounter with an intruder. In 2021, a man reportedly broke into the property, showered inside the home, and consumed alcohol before being arrested for vandalism – a story that still sounds like a fever dream years later.

So far, the actor and his team have not commented on the latest incident.

For now, it’s another reminder that in Hollywood, fame does not just bring cameras – sometimes it brings unwanted visitors too.

Blake Lively returns to public life after high profile legal fallout
Blake Lively returns to public life after high profile legal fallout
Who won 'Survivor 50'? Biggest moments from the chaotic season finale
Who won 'Survivor 50'? Biggest moments from the chaotic season finale
'EastEnders' and 'Blake's 7' star Michael Keating passes away aged 79
'EastEnders' and 'Blake's 7' star Michael Keating passes away aged 79
‘The Boroughs' draws early comparisons to classic sci fi horror hits
‘The Boroughs' draws early comparisons to classic sci fi horror hits
Britney Spears police report sheds new light on singer's March DUI arrest
Britney Spears police report sheds new light on singer's March DUI arrest
Kerry Katona takes brutal swipe at Katie Price over missing husband drama
Kerry Katona takes brutal swipe at Katie Price over missing husband drama
Jennifer Aniston's final letter to Matthew Perry set for public auction
Jennifer Aniston's final letter to Matthew Perry set for public auction
Diddy name comes up again in Notorious BIG murder allegations
Diddy name comes up again in Notorious BIG murder allegations