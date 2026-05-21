Johnny Depp is again under radar for security reasons

Johnny Depp under radar for security reasons

Johnny Depp is back in headlines – and this time it’s not a film comeback, but another uncomfortable moment involving his Los Angeles home security.

According to TMZ, police were called on Tuesday, May 19, after a woman was spotted lingering outside Depp’s West Hollywood property, reportedly sitting near the front gate for days.

LAPD officers responded around 4 in the evening after receiving a call about a possible trespasser at the base of the property’s hillside entrance.

By the time authorities arrived, however, the woman had already left the scene.

Sources say the individual had been seen over the weekend repeatedly returning to the area, allegedly attempting to leave messages for Depp and even filming the residence on her phone – behaviour that understandably raised concern among neighbours and security.

No arrests have been made, and no damage was reported.

It remains unclear whether The Pirates of the Caribbean star was home during the incident.

While this particular situation ended without escalation, it adds yet another entry to the growing list of celebrity security scares in Los Angeles – where privacy and public obsession often collide in messy ways.

Unfortunately for The Rum Diary star, it’s not even his first encounter with an intruder. In 2021, a man reportedly broke into the property, showered inside the home, and consumed alcohol before being arrested for vandalism – a story that still sounds like a fever dream years later.

So far, the actor and his team have not commented on the latest incident.

For now, it’s another reminder that in Hollywood, fame does not just bring cameras – sometimes it brings unwanted visitors too.