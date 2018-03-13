Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Careem captain shot dead in Rawalpindi

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

Sajawal Ameer booked his last ride with two passengers at 10pm on Monday, after which his bullet-riddled body was found on Tuesday morning-Photo: Facebook
1

ISLAMABAD: A 'captain' employed with ride-hailing service Careem was shot dead in Rawalpindi, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, Sajawal Ameer booked his last ride with two passengers at 10 PM on Monday, after which his bullet-riddled body was found on Tuesday morning.

Ameer’s car was later found at Chohar Chowk, which is at a little distance from Lakho.

In a statement, Careem said: "His death is a terrible tragedy and Careem mourns with his family and prays for Sajawal Ameer's soul."

The company also noted its appeal to authorities to take action.

"We appeal to authorities to take strict notice of these incidents and enhance efforts to drastically improve the safety of citizens," it said.

"We will vehemently take this case up through legal channels. Due compensation will also be provided to the family. Most importantly, we will urge lawmakers to take note of this deteriorating security situation in Islamabad and immediately take steps to improve the situation," it added.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and police are trying to ascertain whether it was a robbery attempt.

The 25-year-old’s body has been handed over to his family in Sukkur.

This is the second such case in a month in the twin cities. A 26-year-old captain Mustafa was killed in Islamabad in a similar case.

