Three arrested in Careem captain murder case

RAWALPINDI: Police have arrested three suspects from Rawalpindi for the murder of a 'captain' employed with the ride-hailing company Careem.



Sajawal Ameer was shot dead late Monday night and succumbed to his injuries in a hospital the next morning.

According to SSP operations Rawalpindi, the three suspects booked a ride from a marriage hall at Sambrial Road. They then tried to snatch the car near the Lakho area, and on resistance, shot Ameer five time.

The injured captain was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

The SSP said the suspects were arrested after the company provided them with their passenger data, used to sign up and book rides on the service.

Talking to Geo News, Careem CEO Junaid Iqbal blamed the deteriorating law and order situation, saying the law enforcement agencies need to take notice of increasing violent incidents in the capital.

“What can a driver do in front of a gun…we have no answer to that. We are helpless,” he said.

When asked if the organisation has measures in place to ensure captains’ safety, Iqbal said that Careem has a “lot of” safety features. For instance, for a long time the service was not open to no-go areas in Karachi until the LEAs did not clear those regions, he added.

He added that going forward the company might have to consider limiting the service to select areas in the capital too.

Iqbal also said the company also has the necessary passenger data which can be provided to the police in such incidents.

In both cases, including that of Junaid Mustafa, who was also shot dead in the capital in a similar case, Careem provided all the evidence, relevant cell phone numbers and emails and previous booking record, Iqbal added.