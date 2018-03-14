Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 14 2018
By
Web Desk

NAB directed to inform detail of charges to individuals in call-up notices

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 14, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday directed the bureau to clearly write the purpose of call-up notices to people as an accused or a witness, a NAB statement said.

The details of charges, among others, against the accused should be included in the notice as it is the right of the accused.

Similarly, the witnesses should also be notified of what case they are being called in.

“Chairman NAB directed the officers to ensure self-respect of the witnesses as well the accused and record the statement of the accused or witness on the given time,” the statement added.

The chairman also said the witnesses visiting NAB office be provided complete security. He also said the anti-graft body should not leave the investigations, verifications and inquiries pending for years. 

