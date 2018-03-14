Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 14 2018
By
Kamran Razi

CM Sindh approves increase in age limit for all CCE candidates

By
Kamran Razi

Wednesday Mar 14, 2018

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approved to extend the age limit in general for all the candidates to make them eligible to appear in the Combined Competitive Examination 2018. The age limit has been increased from 30 to 32 years.

The age limit for the scheduled cast candidates has been allowed from 31 years to 33, while the government servants interested to appear in the SPSC combined Competitive Examination have been allowed an extension as well — from 35 to 37 years.

The chief minister Sindh had received some applications for relaxing the age limit of candidates for the SPSC combined Competitive Examination 2018. 

“I would not favour only a few selected candidates,” he said while rejecting the applications. The CM Sindh then decided to relax the age limit for all ‘so that every candidate can take its benefit’.

It may be noted that the chief minister has already approved the general relaxation of the upper age limit by 15 years for the posts to be filled in the government departments during the period from July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that the flexibility does not include police service and posts which are to be filled through combined competitive examination by SPSC.

