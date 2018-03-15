COAS, Chinese ambassador discuss regional security

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday. Photo: Inter Services Public Relations 1

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday.



Matters of mutual interest including regional security were discussed in the meeting, according to Inter Services Public Relations statement.

Ambassador Jing also appreciated Pakistan Army’s achievements and efforts for peace and stability in the region.

On March 17, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa met the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Chinese Foreign office in Beijing where the two reaffirmed the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) wing of the Pakistan Army, the Chinese minister expressed complete understanding of the challenges faced by Pakistan, its geopolitical relevance and the contributions towards regional peace and stability.

Mr Wang Yi further stated that China appreciates Pakistan's efforts to maintain good relationships with its neighbours including India and Afghanistan despite the challenges.