Suspects arrested for raping, filming minor girls in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: Police arrested early Friday morning two suspects over their involvement in raping and filming underage girls in Gujranwala.



Families of the victims staged a protest and demanded speedy justice for the victims of the heinous crime.

A case against the two individuals identified as Rashid and Tariq Shah was registered at the Saddar PS by the police; the families of the victims, however, have as yet not registered a case against the accused.

The accused ran a video store in Kohluwala market and the police have recovered CCTV cameras an LCD and other equipment.

It has been alleged that the accused would rape and film underage girls and would later sell the videos in the market.

Area residents staged a protest against the heinous crime while traders shut their business in protest and demanded speedy justice and the harshest of punishments for the accused.

On Thursday, four members of a gang allegedly involved in the sexual abuse of college students were apprehended from the Samanabad area of the Karachi.



DIG West Amir Farooqi said police also recovered videos of the alleged abuse from the suspects, adding that the gang used to con women by making false promises of employment.

"The suspects used to abuse women at a farmhouse, and we have found photographs of them carrying weapons on their social media profile," DIG Farooqi had said.

The official said police has started legal action against the suspects after registration of a case against them at the Samanabad police station.

Various cases of sexual abuse in Pakistan have surfaced in recent years with the Kasur video scandal being the most shocking in which a gang victimised hundreds of children in Kasur by forcing them to perform sexual acts on camera and later blackmailed the families.

In February, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore sentenced three of the accused, Haseem Ahmed, Waseem Sindhi and Aleem Asif for their involvement in the horrific Kasur child sexual abuse scandal to life imprisonment.