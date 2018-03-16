Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

SC seeks report on illegal recruitments in Sindh police within a month

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 16, 2018

KARACHI: The Karachi registry of Supreme Court on Friday ordered federal and provincial authorities to wrap up and submit report on illegal recruitments by 21 senior police officials in the department.

The larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, also ordered scrutiny of recruitments from eight other districts in Sukkur and Larkana the province.

Sindh police had completed scrutiny of recruitments in 22 districts and had annulled illegal appointments.

Justice Nisar remarked asked authorities concerned to submit the report within the stipulated time or be answerable before the court.

The court also ruled that AIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) should not be removed from his post until the investigation is not complete.

In the last hearing, advocate-general Sindh informed the court that 2,700 police personnel recruited illegal were fired. On Supreme Court’s orders, 1,750 personnel took the National Testing Service (NTS) exam again, of which only 141 candidates passed the test.

Investigation against nine police officials is pending before the establishment division while National Accountability Court is also investigating certain senior police officials, the advocate-general added.

