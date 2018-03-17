Fire claims lives of four of a family in Lahore

LAHORE: Four people died Friday night when a servants' quarter caught fire here in a WAPDA Town house, rescue officials said.



A man, his wife, and their two children were burnt to death after a blaze erupted in their servants' quarter. The parents worked as domestic help and, therefore, resided in the premises of the private house, away from their home in the city's Green Town locale, according to police.

Officials of the emergency team said they had successfully doused the fire and sent the bodies to a morgue.

The deceased were identified as Sarfaraz, 30, his wife Saba, 30, their daughter Amna, 5, and their 30-month-old son Sher Ahmed.