Imran, Zardari have entered into an alliance: Shehbaz

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, addressing a gathering of party supporters, claimed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chair Asif Ali Zardari have entered into an alliance.

Taking aim at his political rivals, Shehbaz said the PTI and its chief Imran Khan have continuously lied during their years in power and added that Zardari and Imran have compromised with each other.



"Niazi and Zardari have come together. Niazi has told Zardari to do what he likes in Sindh and Zardari has said the same to Niazi," alleged the chief executive of Punjab.

Shehbaz also said the PTI chief has spent his years in power flinging baseless allegations against PML-N and added the opposition leaders have not done work "worth a penny" in their provinces.

"They [opposition] will answer for their lies in three months," said Shehbaz while referring to upcoming general elections.

He also claimed that PTI's tree planting initiative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, billion tree tsunami, had failed and was riddled with corruption.

"You did not build either schools or hospitals and wasted the people's time," alleged Shehbaz.



"I do not have time to answer liars, I want to donate all my time to serving the people of Pakistan."

Shehbaz further said that the PML-N government has brought positive change to southern Punjab which was "neglected for years".



The chief minister of Punjab also said that the incumbent government has been responsible for constructing schools and hospitals in the region and brought essential services to all areas of south Punjab.



The preparations for the rally were completed earlier in the day with about 20,000 chairs set up at the rally site.



On March 13, PML-N on Tuesday elected Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the party’s permanent president.

Shehbaz who had been serving as the interim president was elected unopposed during the party’s central general council meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif thanked Nawaz, his brother, for entrusting the important party position to him. “The world knows that injustice was served to our leader Nawaz,” Shehbaz told party workers, “but I believe he will get justice.”

The PML-N president asserted that Nawaz Sharif is, was and will remain the party’s Quaid (supremo). “We have been blessed with a Quaid like Nawaz Sharif.”

Shehbaz said that no one can take the place of Nawaz Sharif in the party. “The world knows Nawaz Sharif,” he said.