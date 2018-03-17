Country’s progress depends on strengthening institutions: Imran

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday said only the political leadership which strengthens state institutions can ensure progress in the country.



Addressing women convention here, which is part of his election campaign, the PTI chief said taking control of institutions [by individuals] is a sure shot way to destroy the country.

Criticising Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif, the PTI chief said masses are starving while the rulers are spending money on Metro bus projects.

Calling his politics a movement, he said politics is done for power and authority while a movement focuses on the progress of the masses.

“There is no set time for the success of movements,” Imran said.

During his daylong visit to the provincial capital, Imran also addressed party workers at a social media summit.



Prior to this, Imran held a social media summit of his party on March 10 in Islamabad. The party chief plans to arrange similar gathering in Karachi and Peshawar on March 31 and April 14, respectively.