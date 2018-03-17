Organs of those killed in accidents should be used for transplants, Dr Adib Rizvi tells SC

KARACHI: Well-respected surgeon and head of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) Dr Adib Rizvi suggested the need to use organs of those killed in accidents in Karachi for transplants.



“In Karachi, over 1,000 people are killed in different incidents and accidents in a year and there’s a need to use the organs of the deceased,” Dr Rizvi said as he appeared before Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry on Saturday.



A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajid Ali Shah was hearing a case regarding illegal kidney transplants.



During the hearing, the CJP remarked, "We'll have to curb the illegal transplantation of kidneys." Justice Nisar asked for the cooperation of doctors to curb the menace.

To this, Dr Rizvi stressed the need for effective laws for the donation of organs and to curb illegal transplants.

“Due to ineffective implementation of law illegal kidney transplants are occurring unabated,” he said.

After informing the bench that Pakistan ranks second in the world in illegal organ transplantation, Dr Rizvi stressed that all sections of society have to play an effective role to curb the menace.

Dr Rizvi told the three-judge bench that there was still a lack of awareness among people about organ donation.

“Awareness needs to be created about organ donation among donors and the nation in general,” he said.

The head of SIUT told the three-judge bench that authorities need to devise a proper procedure to donate organs.

“Permission should be granted to use organs after a person’s demise,” he said.

“Around the world, including Muslim countries, there are laws on using organs of the dead,” he added.

Dr Rizvi suggested seeking the help of mainstream media to create awareness regarding organ donation.

“Effective implementation of the law is necessary,” the head of SIUT told the three-judge bench.

The chief justice asked Dr Rizvi what immediate measures can be done to stop the illegal transplantation of organs.

“It’s a very important matter and we’ll discuss again tomorrow,” the CJP said as he adjourned the hearing till tomorrow.

CJP visits SIUT and pledges to donate his organs

Later in the day after hearing cases at the Karachi Registry, the CJP visited SIUT and announced to donate his own organs.

The chief justice while speaking on the occasion complimented the services being provided by SIUT for the population.



He added that he is an avid admirer of SIUT and Profesor Rizvi.

