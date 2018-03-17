Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 17 2018
Web Desk

Writer Mohammed Hanif awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Web Desk

Saturday Mar 17, 2018

Photo: File

Journalist and author Mohammed Hanif has been honoured with the third-highest civilian award of Pakistan, the Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

The journalist who raises his voice on key issues and writer of the critically-acclaimed novel, A Case of Exploding Mangoes took to Twitter to thank well wishers and ask if anyone knows how he can collect the award.

“Thank you all for your lovely messages. Now can someone please tell me how does one collect it because GoP is a bit coy on the subject. Thrilled at the prospects of meeting fellow winners Fidel and Amanullah. Hope we all get to party with President Mamnoon,” he said.

Hanif who grew up in Okara, Punjab, enlisted in the military and trained as a fighter pilot but left it to enter journalism. A graduate of the University of East Anglia, Hanif moved to London to work for the BBC in 1996 where he remained until 2008.

Along with being a journalist and novelist, Hanif is also a playwright.

His A Case of Exploding Mangoes was long-listed for the Booker Prize, shortlisted for the Guardian First Book Award, and won the Commonwealth Prize for Best Book. His second book, Our Lady of Alice Bhatti, won the Wellcome Book Prize.

He also worked as a correspondent for BBC News in Karachi and was the writer for its acclaimed drama and feature film, The Long Night.

Hanif’s play The Dictator's Wife has been staged at the Hampstead Theatre.

He is currently collaborating with composer Mohammed Fairouz on an opera titled Bhutto.

