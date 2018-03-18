Leading political parties to hold rallies across country today

As election season draws near, leading political parties have launched membership campaigns while others want to show off their 'public strength', leading to Sunday becoming a day of political rallies.



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will hold a power show today in Sangla Hill, near Lahore, where party supremo Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam will address party workers.



The PML-N supremo and his daughter have been holding a string of rallies across the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also address a rally in Rawalpindi's Kotli Sattian area. The PPP leader is addressing party workers in light of the party's ongoing membership campaign.

Similarly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is also scheduled to arrive in Karachi on a two-day visit with regard to the party's membership campaign. The PTI chief has also been holding public rallies in Punjab to garner public support ahead of the elections.



In Karachi, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) 'PIB and Bahudarabad' groups will celebrate the party's founding day separately.

MQM-P Bahadurabad group has made arrangements for the event in Nishtar Park while MQM-P PIB group led by Dr Farooq Sattar will hold the gathering at the Liaquatabad Flyover.