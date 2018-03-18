No truth to claims of establishment backing me: Sanjrani

QUETTA: Newly elected chairperson of the Senate, Mir Sadiq Sanjrani, has said there is no veracity in claims that the 'establishment' backed him.



While speaking to the media in Quetta on Sunday, Sanjrani said senators from across Pakistan were in favour of him being elected as the chairperson of the Upper House of Parliament.

He added the efforts of assembly members and chief minister Balochistan elected him and five other independent candidates. It was the group of these six that mustered support of senators across Pakistan, he added.

Sanjrani thanked the senators, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari for their support.

He promised to work in the interest of Balochistan and help the province and its people progress, especially in areas where it lags behind.

The newly elected chairperson also said they would draft new legislation required to fill loopholes while also ensure implementation of the present laws in Balochistan.

In an answer to a question, Sanjrani said all four provinces should have a chance of having their representative as chairperson in the Upper House on rotation basis.

Sanjrani who was backed by PPP, PTI and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, secured 57 votes compared to 46 for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Raja Zafar-ul-Haq.

PPP’s Saleem Mandviwalla won the post of deputy chairperson versus Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Usman Kakar, who was supported by the PML-N.