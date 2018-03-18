Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Mar 18 2018
By
GEO NEWS

No truth to claims of establishment backing me: Sanjrani

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Mar 18, 2018

QUETTA: Newly elected chairperson of the Senate, Mir Sadiq Sanjrani, has said there is no veracity in claims that the 'establishment' backed him.

While speaking to the media in Quetta on Sunday, Sanjrani said senators from across Pakistan were in favour of him being elected as the chairperson of the Upper House of Parliament.

He added the efforts of assembly members and chief minister Balochistan elected him and five other independent candidates. It was the group of these six that mustered support of senators across Pakistan, he added.

Sanjrani thanked the senators, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairperson Imran Khan and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari for their support.

He promised to work in the interest of Balochistan and help the province and its people progress, especially in areas where it lags behind.

Sanjrani's Senate chairmanship challenged in SC

Elections for the post of chairman Senate should be held again, pleads the petition

The newly elected chairperson also said they would draft new legislation required to fill loopholes while also ensure implementation of the present laws in Balochistan.

In an answer to a question, Sanjrani said all four provinces should have a chance of having their representative as chairperson in the Upper House on rotation basis.

Sanjrani who was backed by PPP, PTI and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, secured 57 votes compared to 46 for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Raja Zafar-ul-Haq.

PPP’s Saleem Mandviwalla won the post of deputy chairperson versus Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s Usman Kakar, who was supported by the PML-N.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Judiciary responsible for safeguarding basic rights of people: CJP

Judiciary responsible for safeguarding basic rights of people: CJP

 Updated 10 hours ago
MQM-Pakistan marks 34th foundation day

MQM-Pakistan marks 34th foundation day

Updated 10 hours ago
Punjab govt, PAF sign MoU to build cadet college in Fort Munro

Punjab govt, PAF sign MoU to build cadet college in Fort Munro

 Updated 10 hours ago
Pakistan eliminated sanctuaries of all terror groups, including Haqqanis: DG ISPR

Pakistan eliminated sanctuaries of all terror groups, including Haqqanis: DG ISPR

 Updated 13 hours ago
Sayeeda Warsi wins libel payout from Jewish News over defamatory allegations

Sayeeda Warsi wins libel payout from Jewish News over defamatory allegations

 Updated 13 hours ago
Can’t exclude possibility of alliance with Imran: Khursheed Shah

Can’t exclude possibility of alliance with Imran: Khursheed Shah

 Updated 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Imran, Zardari two sides of same coin: Nawaz

Imran, Zardari two sides of same coin: Nawaz

Updated 14 hours ago
Karachi’s biggest issue is its local govt system: Imran

Karachi’s biggest issue is its local govt system: Imran

Updated 17 hours ago
Bilawal Bhutto criticises Nawaz Sharif's 'respect the vote' slogan

Bilawal Bhutto criticises Nawaz Sharif's 'respect the vote' slogan

 Updated 18 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM