pakistan
Monday Mar 19 2018
GEO NEWS

Kulsoom Nawaz discharged from hospital after 10 hours

GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 19, 2018

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who is currently undergoing treatment for lymphoma, has been discharged from hospital, Geo News reported late Sunday night.

Kulsoom was admitted to the Harley Street clinic in an emergency Sunday morning and discharged after 10 hours. Her sons, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz, had brought her to the hospital.

On March 6, doctors treating the former prime minister's wife had noted the reappearance of tumour nodes.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz undergoes fifth chemotherapy session

The ailing wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been undergoing treatment in London since summer 2017.

Kulsoom has been undergoing chemotherapy in London after being diagnosed with lymphoma — a cancer of the lymph nodes in the middle of last year.

She underwent a total of six chemotherapy sessions and three surgeries during the past seven months.

After a series of scans last week, doctors detected the resurgence of the tumour, and a team of doctors will now decide on further surgery along with strong radiotherapy treatment.

The former premier’s wife was diagnosed with the disease by British doctors on August 22, 2017.

Kulsoom had left for London unexpectedly on August 17 for a medical checkup — on the day when her nomination papers for the NA-120 constituency were accepted amid much political hype. 

Women on Wheels to make grand entry before PSL play-offs in Lahore

Police, Sindh govt reveal traffic plan for PSL final in Karachi

Govt aims to take GDP up to 10 percent: Miftah Ismail

Traffic suspended at SAP terminal after two ships collide at Karachi port

Interior ministry willing to provide security to Musharraf upon return

Thirty-year-old forcibly marries 11-year-old in Ubauro

Public will be my team and I their captain in upcoming elections: Imran

Who is responsible for cleaning Karachi?

Supreme Court dissatisfied with report on Faizabad sit-in

