pakistan
Monday Mar 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

NAB will continue to do its work, asserts Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal

Monday Mar 19, 2018

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said on Monday that ridding society of corruption and wrongdoing is not just his job alone as this is a task for society at large.

Addressing an event at Aiwan-e-Iqbal, Justice (retd) Iqbal said the bureau is a human-friendly organisation which is ridding the country of corruption.

“The termite of corruption is eating away at the country,” he remarked, adding that the people exist because of Pakistan. He said further that their role is to pay off Pakistan’s debt.

The NAB chairman said the bureau does not seek to become an obstacle in the path of development, adding that, “NAB is doing its work and will continue to do so”.

NAB has recently launched and re-opened up several inquiries against members of the ruling party, including government ministers, and opposition parties' members. 

