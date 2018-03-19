Four killed as tractor, car collide on Karachi-Hyderabad road

KARACHI: At least four people were killed while two others injured when a trailer and car collided in the early hours of Monday.



According to rescue sources, the car was en route to Hyderabad when the accident occurred claiming three lives initially and leaving as many others injured.

Later, one of the three injured succumbed to the wounds, taking the death toll to four.

All the injured and deceased were residents of Azizabad in Karachi.

Two of the deceased were identified as Shakir and Umair, while names of the other two have yet to be confirmed.

While speaking to Geo News, Umair’s cousin Baghdad Raza said Umair was going to Hyderabad for a work-related chore.

Raza added his cousin would go to Hyderabad every Sunday to make the recovery on his business.

He said the vehicle was rented, while he was not sure who the other deceased and injured were.

Nooriabad is located near the National Highway where accidents are common, like on other such thoroughfares.

On March 3, at least six people were killed while more than 16 others injured when a bus collided with a truck on RCD Highway, near Balochistan.

The bus was en route from Quetta to Karachi when the accident occurred near Uthal.