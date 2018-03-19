Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Mar 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Four killed as tractor, car collide on Karachi-Hyderabad road

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 19, 2018

KARACHI: At least four people were killed while two others injured when a trailer and car collided in the early hours of Monday.

According to rescue sources, the car was en route to Hyderabad when the accident occurred claiming three lives initially and leaving as many others injured.

Later, one of the three injured succumbed to the wounds, taking the death toll to four.

All the injured and deceased were residents of Azizabad in Karachi.

Two of the deceased were identified as Shakir and Umair, while names of the other two have yet to be confirmed.

While speaking to Geo News, Umair’s cousin Baghdad Raza said Umair was going to Hyderabad for a work-related chore. 

Raza added his cousin would go to Hyderabad every Sunday to make the recovery on his business.

Six killed, over 16 injured in road accident in Balochistan

A bus was en route from Quetta to Karachi when it collided with a truck

He said the vehicle was rented, while he was not sure who the other deceased and injured were.

Nooriabad is located near the National Highway where accidents are common, like on other such thoroughfares.

On March 3, at least six people were killed while more than 16 others injured when a bus collided with a truck on RCD Highway, near Balochistan.

The bus was en route from Quetta to Karachi when the accident occurred near Uthal.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Women on Wheels to make grand entry before PSL play-offs in Lahore

Women on Wheels to make grand entry before PSL play-offs in Lahore

 Updated an hour ago
Police, Sindh govt reveal traffic plan for PSL final in Karachi

Police, Sindh govt reveal traffic plan for PSL final in Karachi

 Updated an hour ago
Govt aims to take GDP up to 10 percent: Miftah Ismail

Govt aims to take GDP up to 10 percent: Miftah Ismail

 Updated 2 hours ago
Traffic suspended at SAP terminal after two ships collide at Karachi port

Traffic suspended at SAP terminal after two ships collide at Karachi port

Updated 46 minutes ago
Interior ministry willing to provide security to Musharraf upon return

Interior ministry willing to provide security to Musharraf upon return

 Updated 2 hours ago
Thirty-year-old forcibly marries 11-year-old in Ubauro

Thirty-year-old forcibly marries 11-year-old in Ubauro

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Public will be my team and I their captain in upcoming elections: Imran

Public will be my team and I their captain in upcoming elections: Imran

 Updated an hour ago
Who is responsible for cleaning Karachi?

Who is responsible for cleaning Karachi?

 Updated 3 hours ago
Supreme Court dissatisfied with report on Faizabad sit-in

Supreme Court dissatisfied with report on Faizabad sit-in

 Updated 2 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM