ZIARAT: After six long years, Ziarat Valley on Monday received its first snowfall of the spring season, Geo News reported, as the weather turns colder in the region.

The valley, as of now, has received four inches of snowfall, resulting in traffic on the Quetta-Ziarat road being halted for the time being.



Furthermore, numerous areas of Balochistan, including Nushki, Kalat, Chaman, Khuzdar, and Nasirabad, experienced heavy rainfall with thunder.