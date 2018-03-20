Staunch PTI supporter, musician Salman Ahmad, says 'no more'

Salman Ahmad at a PTI event. Photo: File

One of Pakistan's most famous musicians, Salman Ahmad, announced on Monday that he will no longer support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan.

In a post on Twitter, the singer and author, who was a die-hard PTI supporter seen at various party rallies over the years, shared: “After 35 years of defending, supporting & justifying Imran Khan to the world, I no longer can. I fear that reptiles surround him.”

The announcement was made after TV host and former Muttahida Qaumi Movement member Amir Liaquat was formally announced as a member of the PTI by Imran Khan at a press conference in Karachi.



Responding to the press conference, Salman had hurled abuse at Liaquat and said that is his "democratic right to warn" Imran Khan against Liaquat.

Along with Salman, many other PTI supporters withdrew their support after the news.

Adil Ansari, part of PTI’s social media team, also announced that he no longer would be a part of the political party.



The announcement of Liaquat's induction into the party, along with actor Abid Ali, was made during a press conference in Karachi on Monday. According to Liaquat, he joined the party to fight corruption in the country.

