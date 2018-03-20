Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 20 2018
By
REUTERS

India, Pakistan most vulnerable to climate change: HSBC report

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Mar 20, 2018

India is the most vulnerable country to climate change, followed by Pakistan, the Philippines and Bangladesh, a ranking by HSBC showed on Monday.

The bank assessed 67 developed, emerging and frontier markets on vulnerability to the physical impacts of climate change, sensitivity to extreme weather events, exposure to energy transition risks and ability to respond to climate change.

The 67 nations represent almost a third of the world’s nation states, 80 percent of the global population and 94 percent of global gross domestic product.

HSBC averaged the scores in each area for the countries in order to reach the overall ranking. Some countries were highly vulnerable in some areas but less so in others.

Of the four nations assessed by HSBC to be most vulnerable, India has said climate change could cut agricultural incomes, particularly unirrigated areas that would be hit hardest by rising temperatures and declines in rainfall.

Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Philippines are susceptible to extreme weather events, such as storms and flooding.

Pakistan was ranked by HSBC among nations least well-equipped to respond to climate risks.

South and Southeast Asian countries accounted for half of the 10 most vulnerable countries. Oman, Sri Lanka, Colombia, Mexico, Kenya and South Africa are also in this group.

The five countries least vulnerable to climate change risk are Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia and New Zealand.

In its last ranking in 2016, HSBC only assessed G20 countries for vulnerability to climate risk.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Institutions must collaborate for country’s progress: Shehbaz

Institutions must collaborate for country’s progress: Shehbaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI, PML-N both engage in defamatory politics: Khursheed Shah

PTI, PML-N both engage in defamatory politics: Khursheed Shah

 Updated 4 hours ago
Rupee sinks on concerns over balance of payments

Rupee sinks on concerns over balance of payments

 Updated 5 hours ago
Rupee depreciated by ten percent in the past 100 days

Rupee depreciated by ten percent in the past 100 days

 Updated 7 hours ago
CAS Air Chief Marshal calls on COAS at GHQ

CAS Air Chief Marshal calls on COAS at GHQ

Updated 6 hours ago
NAB to summon Khawaja Saad Rafique in corruption probe: sources

NAB to summon Khawaja Saad Rafique in corruption probe: sources

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
ECP cannot intervene in Parliament’s internal proceedings, says Rabbani

ECP cannot intervene in Parliament’s internal proceedings, says Rabbani

 Updated 9 hours ago
Snow leopard in Peshawar zoo died due to clogged arteries: postmortem report

Snow leopard in Peshawar zoo died due to clogged arteries: postmortem report

 Updated 11 hours ago
Mashal lynching suspect claims innocence in statement to police

Mashal lynching suspect claims innocence in statement to police

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM