Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

LHC dismisses Zainab murder case convict's appeal against death sentence

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 20, 2018

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed on Tuesday convict Imran Ali's appeal against his death sentence in the Zainab rape and murder case. 

Seven-year-old Zainab was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4 and was found dead in a garbage heap five days later. On January 23, the authorities claimed to have nabbed her killer, Imran, through a DNA match. 

On February 17, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing the high-profile case sentenced Imran to death four times. Appealing against the ATC verdict, Imran claimed innocence before the LHC and pleaded for the verdict to be declared null and void.

Giving its order on Imran's appeal, Justice Sadaqat Ali and Justice Shahram Sarwar ruled that the investigation proved that Imran was the real culprit and dismissed the appeal.

Claiming innocence, Imran challenges Zainab murder case conviction

Imran Ali was given four death sentences on Feb 17 in high-profile rape and murder case

Justice Sadaqat remarked that there should be no objections to timely resolution of cases while Justice Shahram observed that the convict was caught after his DNA matched. 

In the appeal, submitted to the LHC by the jail administration, Imran had said that the ATC rushed the proceedings and failed to adhere to legal formalities. 

High-profile case

The ATC conducted the trial inside the Kot Lakhpat Jail and concluded proceedings a week after the suspect's indictment, as per the orders of the Lahore High Court.

JusticeForZainab: A timeline, from her abduction till the verdict

Imran Ali Naqshbandi, who raped and murdered 7-year-old Zainab has been sentenced to death

Imran was sentenced to death for kidnapping, rape, murder and under Section 7-ATA. Additionally, for performing an unnatural act with a minor he was sentenced to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs1 million and for desecrating human remains by dumping Zainab's body in the garbage he was sentenced to seven years, the Punjab Prosecutor General Ehtesham Qadir had informed the media.

The court had recorded witnesses of several individuals, including Zainab’s uncle and brother. The prosecution had also used the forensic report establishing a DNA match and a polygraph test against Imran.

Moreover, Imran had confessed to his crime in court on the day of his indictment. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Institutions must collaborate for country’s progress: Shehbaz

Institutions must collaborate for country’s progress: Shehbaz

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI, PML-N both engage in defamatory politics: Khursheed Shah

PTI, PML-N both engage in defamatory politics: Khursheed Shah

 Updated 4 hours ago
Rupee sinks on concerns over balance of payments

Rupee sinks on concerns over balance of payments

 Updated 5 hours ago
Rupee depreciated by ten percent in the past 100 days

Rupee depreciated by ten percent in the past 100 days

 Updated 7 hours ago
CAS Air Chief Marshal calls on COAS at GHQ

CAS Air Chief Marshal calls on COAS at GHQ

Updated 6 hours ago
NAB to summon Khawaja Saad Rafique in corruption probe: sources

NAB to summon Khawaja Saad Rafique in corruption probe: sources

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
ECP cannot intervene in Parliament’s internal proceedings, says Rabbani

ECP cannot intervene in Parliament’s internal proceedings, says Rabbani

 Updated 9 hours ago
Snow leopard in Peshawar zoo died due to clogged arteries: postmortem report

Snow leopard in Peshawar zoo died due to clogged arteries: postmortem report

 Updated 11 hours ago
Mashal lynching suspect claims innocence in statement to police

Mashal lynching suspect claims innocence in statement to police

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM