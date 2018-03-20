Rain threatens first PSL elimination match in Lahore

Covers at the Gaddafi Stadium

Dark clouds and intermittent rain threatened cricket action in Lahore just as the city prepares to host the first elimination match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi today.

According to the MET office, intermittent light showers will continue throughout the day in the city. The clouds are clear now after nearly an hour-long rain spell but according to Accuweather, there is a 51 per cent chance of rain at 7pm, which is when the match will start.

Undeterred by the rain, fans are determined to go to the Gaddafi Stadium to watch the big match. “We are very excited for the match and will not let rain stop us from enjoying,” said a resident.

In case the match is washed out, Peshawar Zalmi will be through to the second eliminator, where they will face Karachi Kings. The winner of that match will face Islamabad United in the final in Karachi on March 25.



According to the reporters at the ground, the rain covers have been taken off from the pitch and stumps are being set up by the pitch curators.