Ayaz Soomro's funeral prayers to be held in Brooklyn today

NEW YORK: The funeral prayers of Muhammad Ayaz Soomro, the late member of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) who passed away Tuesday morning, will be offered here in a Brooklyn mosque today (Wednesday), Geo News reported.



Ahead of transporting the deceased's body back to Pakistan, his family and friends will join the funeral prayers to be held in Makki Masjid in Brooklyn after Asr prayers.



His body will be sent back to his motherland on March 22, 2018, through Emirates — Flight EK-202 — via Dubai.

Soomro, a member of the National Assembly (MNA) associated with the PPP, had died at the age of 59 in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.



Representing NA-204 Larkana, Soomro was taken ill about three weeks back and was moved to a hospital in the Manhattan borough of New York for treatment.