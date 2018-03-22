Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 22 2018
By
APP

ECP to set up 14,487 display centres for voters’ lists

By
APP

Thursday Mar 22, 2018

File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) intends to set up thousands of display centres across the country to show electoral rolls, starting March 26.

According to the ECP, 14,487 display centres will be set up for the registration, correction or removal of names from voters’ lists, with 7,928 in Punjab, 2,585 in Sindh, 2,545 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and 1,429 in Balochistan.

The Commission said it had included in the voters’ lists the names of every person who received their national identity card (CNIC) from 2013 to 2018.

As many as 8,100,000 new voters have been registered, the ECP went on to explain, while the names of 800,000 others have been removed from the voters’ lists.

The draft voters' list contains around 104 million voters.

The ECP said it had updated its short message service (SMS) number (8300) and asked voters to check their voter registration details by sending a text message with their CNIC number to 8300.

On the occasion, Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza, the Chief Election Commissioner, said the registration of country’s youth was essential as their participation is crucial to the democratic process.

The Chief Election Commissioner said it was the best chance for them to register as voters before the general elections in 2018.

