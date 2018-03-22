Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Mar 22 2018
By
Web Desk

Kulsoom Nawaz doing better but treatment continues: Hussain Nawaz

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 22, 2018

File Photo

LONDON: Hussain Nawaz, the son of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said late Wednesday his mother was feeling better but was still undergoing medical treatment, Geo News reported.

Kulsoom Nawaz, who recently underwent a throat surgery and, at present, is residing at her son Hasan Nawaz's residence, is in London for the treatment of lymphoma since late last year. 

Speaking to media personnel, Hussain said the doctors overseeing his mother's treatment have asked her husband, Nawaz Sharif, to fly out to London to make further decisions since her health was an important matter.

Consequently, the former premier decided to file an appeal to the court to grant him a leave of absence.

Kulsoom Nawaz "remained in the hospital for 10 hours and had to be brought again the next day", Hussain added, noting that she was "given drips".

"She wished to return home, so we brought her back with us. The doctors, however, have requested her to stay under their care.

Shehbaz Sharif travels to London for medical check-up

CM Punjab is expected to return on April 1

"I request the nation to pray for her health," he said.

While on a trip to London "for his regular medical check-up", Shehbaz Sharif, the Chief Minister of Punjab, also visited Kulsoom Nawaz in the hospital.

He reiterated Hussain's statement about the ex-prime minister's wife faring well and said he prays for her health.

"I came to London for my medical check-up, which is going on," he said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

 Updated 3 hours ago
Asma Jahangir, Dr Adeeb Rizvi among those given civil awards

Asma Jahangir, Dr Adeeb Rizvi among those given civil awards

 Updated 5 hours ago
Want to bring caretaker govt acceptable by all, says Shah

Want to bring caretaker govt acceptable by all, says Shah

 Updated 5 hours ago
PIA rebuts ‘fake’ video of plane on fire

PIA rebuts ‘fake’ video of plane on fire

 Updated 6 hours ago
Power outage temporarily plunges parts of Karachi into darkness

Power outage temporarily plunges parts of Karachi into darkness

 Updated 7 hours ago
Sentence of Sindh prisoners reduced on March 23

Sentence of Sindh prisoners reduced on March 23

Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM