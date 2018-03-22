Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Mar 22 2018
By
Web Desk

PPP's Sherry Rehman becomes first female Senate opposition leader

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 22, 2018

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sherry Rehman was appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Senate on Thursday, Marcy 22, 2018 making her the first female to be given the post in Pakistan's Senate. Photo: Geo News
 

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sherry Rehman was appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Senate on Thursday making her the first female to be given the post in Pakistan's Senate.

A notification was issued by the Senate Secretariat in this regard on the directives of the chairman.

On March 14, the PPP nominated Rehman for the post of Senate opposition leader. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had nominated party leader Azam Swati for the position of opposition leader in Senate.

At the time, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said the party was making history by nominating the first woman to lead the opposition.

Sherry Rehman thanked PPP leadership and opposition parties that reposed confidence in her. 

A senior figure in the PPP, Rehman served as the editor of Herald for over a decade before making a foray into politics. She was elected to the national assembly in 2002 and was re-elected in 2008, and served as the federal minister for information and broadcasting.

She also served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US (2011-13) and was elected to the Senate in 2015.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari congratulated Rehman for becoming the first woman opposition leader in the upper house of the parliament. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

Buildings display Pakistani flag to celebrate national day in UAE

 Updated 4 hours ago
Asma Jahangir, Dr Adeeb Rizvi among those given civil awards

Asma Jahangir, Dr Adeeb Rizvi among those given civil awards

 Updated 5 hours ago
Want to bring caretaker govt acceptable by all, says Shah

Want to bring caretaker govt acceptable by all, says Shah

 Updated 5 hours ago
PIA rebuts ‘fake’ video of plane on fire

PIA rebuts ‘fake’ video of plane on fire

 Updated 6 hours ago
Power outage temporarily plunges parts of Karachi into darkness

Power outage temporarily plunges parts of Karachi into darkness

 Updated 7 hours ago
Sentence of Sindh prisoners reduced on March 23

Sentence of Sindh prisoners reduced on March 23

Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
SBP denies issuance of Rs10,000 banknote

SBP denies issuance of Rs10,000 banknote

 Updated 10 hours ago
‘Cherish memories of home’: Malala wishes Happy Pakistan Day

‘Cherish memories of home’: Malala wishes Happy Pakistan Day

Updated 11 hours ago
Suicide or murder: Probe underway into Gujranwala DC's 'mysterious' death

Suicide or murder: Probe underway into Gujranwala DC's 'mysterious' death

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM