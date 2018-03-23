Pakistan's security, prosperity linked with democracy: PM Abbasi

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (L) reacts during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan, January 22, 2018, and President Mamnoon Hussain, the then-presidential candidate, (R) reacts at the High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan, July 24, 2013. REUTERS/Caren Firouz and Faisal Mahmood/Files

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Thursday Pakistan came into being after a democratic struggle and its security, solidarity, and prosperity were, therefore, directly linked to the concept of democracy.



In his Pakistan Day message to the nation, the prime minister urged his fellow countrymen to follow the teachings of founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal for the stability and supremacy of the homeland and to be known as a lively and determined nation.

Abbasi said March 23 commemorates the great moment from 78 years ago when Muslims of the sub-continent made a commitment to creating an independent state by breaking away from the shackles of oppression.

The premier said the Pakistan Muslim League had adopted a historic resolution on this day, back in 1940, during a Jinnah-chaired meeting in Lahore that later came to be known as the Resolution of Pakistan.

Abbasi commented that the resolution had created awareness, among Muslims of that time, of their destination and, within seven years of the resolution, Pakistan finally came into being.

"This was the destination Allama Iqbal had dreamt of," he said, before adding that while observing the special day, Pakistanis should have a deep insight into their past besides pondering the path the country has taken as well as its future.

"We will have to review our successes as well as the shortcomings," the prime minister added.

President's message

On the other hand, President Mamnoon Hussain, in his message on the Pakistan Resolution Day, said the country and its people must uphold the promise of following in the footsteps of their elders.

Hussain also paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal.