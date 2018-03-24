Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 24 2018
By
Ahmed Faraz

Mother ‘strangles children’ in Lahore

Saturday Mar 24, 2018

LAHORE: Three children were killed in an area on Bedian Road in the city, said the police on Saturday.

According to the police, the children were choked to death by their mother Anika. However, police said, the woman accused a friend of hers of the killing.

Police said when they reached Anika’s house they found her sitting on a sofa, with marks on her wrist after which they suspected the woman to be the children’s murderer considering her a person with mental disabilities.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem while police started probing the family.

Later, police arrested a man called Hussain, whom Anika accused of killing her children. Police said Hussain was Anika's friend. 

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif also took notice of the incident and sought a report over it.

Parents killing children, mostly over domestic dispute with their spouse, is a common occurrence in the country.

On December 10, 2017, a man killed his two-year-old daughter with a sharp-edged instrument following an altercation with his wife.

Father kills two-year-old daughter in Bahawalnagar

The mother said that her husband would often fight with her over the birth of their daughters

Prior to that, a man was arrested from Multan for drowning his five-year-old daughter with disabilities in a canal.

The man had killed her daughter as he said it had become difficult for him to take care of her after his wife passed away.

On December 2, a woman suffocated her three children to death near Hafizabad’s Sakhekhi vicinity.

According to police sources, Zareena was frustrated by unemployment and poverty and had tried to slit her throat after disposing of the bodies of her children.

