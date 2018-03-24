Two Kashmiri youth martyred by Indian forces

Indian troops martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Dooru area of Indian Occupied Kashmir on Saturday, the Kashmir Media Service reported. Photo: file

SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Dooru area of Indian Occupied Kashmir on Saturday, the Kashmir Media Service reported.

The fresh act of state terrorism occurred during a search operation by Indian forces at Shashtargam. The mobile internet services were suspended along with Srinagar Banihal train service.

Moreover, the people in IoK also staged a demonstration in Sirnoo area of Pulwama district after the Indian police and troops launched a cordon and search operation there.

The police fired teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes between the demonstrators and the forces’ personnel.

The Indian troops also conducted search operations in several villages of Sunderbani area of Rajouri district.

Ever since the death of Burhan Wani, a top commander with Hizbul Mujahideen in July last year, Kashmiri freedom fighters have increasingly met Indian forces in armed encounters across the valley.



On May 27, 2017, Indian troops martyred 11 Kashmiri youth including a top Hizbul Mujahideen Commander, Sabzar Ahmed Butt, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The troops killed eight youth in Rampur and Uri areas of Baramulla and three others including Sabzar Ahmed at Saimoh in Tral area of Pulwama.