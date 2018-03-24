Former PML-N MPA Yasmeen Khan found dead at home in Lahore

Former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Yasmeen Khan was found dead at her home in Lahore on Saturday.

Police said the former PML-N MPA was found dead by neighbours at her residence in Lahore’s Defence. Neighbours broke into the house where Yasmeen lived alone after complaints of a strong smell from the residence.

It’s believed that she died five or six days ago.

“We suspect she died of a heart attack,” the police said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigations into the incident are underway.

Yasmeen graduated in 2004 from Haleem Institute, Lahore. She was elected as member of the provincial assembly of Punjab in the 2008 general elections on a seat reserved for women.