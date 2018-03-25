Black Panther becomes highest grossing superhero movie

Chadwick Boseman stars as the titular character T'Challa/Black Panther in the movie.

Black Panther officially became the highest grossing superhero movie on Saturday, surpassing The Avengers, released in 2012.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film has pulled in $624 million on the North American box office, roaring past 2012’s The Avengers, which made $623.4 million. The film, which cost around $200 million, is now one of only seven movies to make more than $600 million in the United States.

Since its release, Black Panther has released a staggering amount of $1.2 billion globally. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the movie by the end of this weekend it will become the third-biggest comic book adaptation, behind The Avengers ($1.5 billion) and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion).

It has also become the first movie to top the box office for five consecutive weekends since 2009’s Avatar and has become one of the most critically acclaimed movies featuring a virtually all-black cast.

The film stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther alongside Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B Jordan, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.