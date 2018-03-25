Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Sunday Mar 25 2018
By
Web Desk

Black Panther becomes highest grossing superhero movie

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 25, 2018

Chadwick Boseman stars as the titular character T'Challa/Black Panther in the movie.
 

Black Panther officially became the highest grossing superhero movie on Saturday, surpassing The Avengers, released in 2012.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film has pulled in $624 million on the North American box office, roaring past 2012’s The Avengers, which made $623.4 million. The film, which cost around $200 million, is now one of only seven movies to make more than $600 million in the United States.

Since its release, Black Panther has released a staggering amount of $1.2 billion globally. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the movie by the end of this weekend it will become the third-biggest comic book adaptation, behind The Avengers ($1.5 billion) and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion).

It has also become the first movie to top the box office for five consecutive weekends since 2009’s Avatar and has become one of the most critically acclaimed movies featuring a virtually all-black cast.

The film stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther alongside Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B Jordan, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Karan Johar to come back with new season of Koffee with Karan: reports

Karan Johar to come back with new season of Koffee with Karan: reports

 Updated 44 minutes ago
Spice Girls to play superheroes in an upcoming animated film

Spice Girls to play superheroes in an upcoming animated film

 Updated 5 hours ago
Cannes film festival to ban selfies on the red carpet

Cannes film festival to ban selfies on the red carpet

Updated 7 hours ago
Oscars chief denies sexual harassment allegation: report

Oscars chief denies sexual harassment allegation: report

 Updated 7 hours ago
Justin Bieber involved in car crash

Justin Bieber involved in car crash

Updated yesterday
Sonam Kapoor to tie the knot in Geneva: report

Sonam Kapoor to tie the knot in Geneva: report

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Mahira Khan's character poster from '7 Din Mohabbat In' released

Mahira Khan's character poster from '7 Din Mohabbat In' released

 Updated 2 days ago
Chris Evans may not play Captain America after Avengers 4

Chris Evans may not play Captain America after Avengers 4

 Updated 2 days ago
Shehzad Roy awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Shehzad Roy awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM