Rob Reiner's son Nick fled blood-soaked hotel room before arrest: Report

Nick, 32, had reportedly gotten into a heated public exchange with Rob Reiner the night before

Rob Reiner and Michele Singer’s son reportedly Nick left a trail of blood in a hotel room hours before his parents’ dead bodies were found in their LA home.

According to TMZ, Nick Reiner — who is currently in police custody — checked into Pierside Santa Monica hotel around 4 AM on Sunday, December 14 — the day Rob and Michele were found hacked to death in their LA home — using his own credit card.

Witnesses who saw the 32-year-old check in told the outlet that Nick seemed “tweaked out,” though they noted there were no visible signs of violence, including blood on his clothing or cuts on his body. The room was reportedly booked for just one night, but Nick never formally checked out.

Later in the morning, housekeeping stumbled onto a horror scene; they allegedly found the shower “full of blood,” along with blood on the bed. Moreover, the window had been covered with bed sheets.

It wasn’t until that afternoon, around 3:30 pm, that police arrived to find Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, stabbed to death. Their daughter, Romy Reiner, allegedly discovered the bodies and told officers that a “dangerous” family member “should be a suspect.”

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division then went to the hotel to collect evidence and interview staff. Nick was eventually located with assistance from the U.S. Marshal Task Force and arrested by LAPD Gang and Narcotics Unit officers in Exposition Park, roughly 20 miles away. Photos released by officials showed him being pinned to the ground and escorted into a police vehicle.

Nick was arrested on murder charges. He was booked at Parker Centre Jail before being transferred to Twin Towers Correctional Facility, where he is being held without bail.

The arrest followed reports that Nick had gotten into “a very loud argument” with his parents at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party the night before. Sources said he appeared out of place, “acting crazy,” behaving “creepily,” and “freaking everyone out.”