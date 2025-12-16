The Kardashians hit tense moment as Kris Jenner fears poisoning

Kris Jenner faced some tense moments in the latest Christmas episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians which is now available to stream.

The show followed Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall and Rob, along with Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, as they work through family life in the spotlight.

Season 15’s The Nightmare Before Christmas which was aired in 2018 and highlighted Khloe’s first pregnancy with True Thompson.

The episode showed the family managing guest lists while keeping the pregnancy news private and dealing with arguments between sisters.

Kourtney even considered skipping the holiday after fights, while Kris feared she might be poisoned, creating intense drama for the festive season.

Season 16’s Christmas Chaos put Kim in the charge of the family’s Eve party where all the major problems quickly appeared when an uninvited guest showed up.

In that episode, North’s pet died unexpectedly and Khloe stepped in to handle the chaotic situation.

At the same time, the Kardashians mother tried to make sense of Kourtney’s new relationship with Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie during a family vacation in Mexico.

However, these episodes captured the mix of everthing which includes celebration, stress and family moments that made The Kardashians’ holiday specials so memorable.

Fans now can watch these episodes and recall the emotional highs, unexpected problems and chaotic charm of the reality show.