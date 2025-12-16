Huw Edwards return sparks fierce backlash from jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson recently expressed his frustration as he hit out at former BBC newsreader Huw Edwards amid rumours of a possible return to the public eye.

Edwards, once a respected figure on British television, fell from grace after being charged for some serious crimes.

In November 2023, Edwards was arrested for making indecent images of children. He later found guilty to three charges which was connected to 41 illegal images and videos found in WhatsApp chats with sex offender Alex Williams.

However, the former newscaster received a two-year suspended sentence.

Recently, Edwards updated his Facebook profile with a professional detail, sparking speculations that he might try to make a comeback to the Television.

Clarkson called out the idea and said paedophilia - a sexual disorder towards kids - was the worst crime anyone could commit.

However, he continued questioning who would ever watch any content Edwards will now create, including a possible YouTube show.

The Clarkson's Farm star also talked about other acts which he finds unforgivable in today’s world, such as racism, homophobia, denying climate change or supporting some of Donald Trump’s actions.

He said that while some people can recover from crimes like murder or fraud, paedophilia is something society can never accept.