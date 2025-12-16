Lainey Wilson steals spotlight during her ‘Manning Cast' appearance

Lainey Wilson steals the spotlight during her ‘Manning Cast' appearance

Lainey Wilson, the country music singer, delivered a memorable and chaotic guest moment at the NFL week 15.

The Heart Like a Truck singer appeared at the Dolphins vs. Steelers game in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

At the game, Wilson joined Peyton Manning and Eli Manning for a ManningCast segment that was less “sports interview” and more “chaos with good vibes.”

During her appearance, the brothers showed off their duck-calling skills, turning the segment into a playful hangout show.

Her appearance on the segment fitted perfectly like a puzzle piece since the ManningCast format rewards guests who are comfortable reacting in real time and rolling with whatever direction the conversation takes.

Wilson did exactly that, leaning into the jokes and matching the brothers’ energy rather than trying to force a scripted promo moment.

It also helped that Wilson already has chemistry with Peyton Manning.

She previously co-hosted the CMA Awards alongside him, so her presence on the show felt familiar rather than awkward.

Her appearance was part of a guest lineup ESPN listed ahead of the game, which included Michael Keaton and former Dolphins star Jason Taylor.