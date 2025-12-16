Jennifer Lopez reveals she is still chasing THAT one big dream

Jennifer Lopez reflected on her long career and said there was still one dream which she has not not given up on yet.

Even after years of success in music, films and business, the 56-year-old star said she still wanted to direct and write more books.

Speaking to the LA Times’ The Envelope, Lopez said people often tried to limit her: “Everybody's always trying to tell you: ‘You can only do this’ or ‘You can only do that.’”

The Unstoppable actress made it clear that she was not listening to any of those critics, “I still want to direct. I still want to write more books. And I don't ever feel like there's somebody who can say to me, ‘No, you can't.’”

Ben Afflec’s former partner further shared how fame came with confusion and criticism, describing herself as “a lightning rod for nice things and a lot of negativity” and said she kind of felt misunderstood.

“These people don't get me. They don't see me. They don't understand me,” she admitted.

Lopez said she learned early in life to trust herself and stay grounded because of immense support from her parents.

The Mother star first stepped into directing in 2018 when she made the music video for her song Limitless, which featured her child Emme.

She later said the experience was emotional and empowering.

At the same time, Jennifer Lopez continued to focus on live performances, as she was rehearsing for her Las Vegas residency, explaining that the show was all about pure joy, confidence and fun.