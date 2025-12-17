‘Stranger Things' star Jake Connelly brings exciting energy on Jimmy Fallon show

‘Stranger Things' star Jake Connelly set to appear on Jimmy Fallon show

Jake Connelly, 13, made his major breakout in the final season of hit sci-fi series Stranger Things.

Connelly stars in the Netflix original as Derek Turnbow, a foul mouther school bully, who initially torments younger characters like Holly Wheeler (Nell Fisher).

Originally he appears to be a minor stereotypical bully, but the creators expanded his role turning Derek into a more compelling character who redeems himself and becomes an ally against the Upside Down threats.

Given his sudden rise, Connelly is set to make an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

During the talk, the duo had a light-hearted conversation based on his role in Stranger Things.

Connelly shared some memorable moments from the set like being accidentally tackled by Noah Schnapp while filming and then next day Schnapp came to him to apologise.

He also shared how fans have given him nickname of “Delightful Derek” and “PG-13 Cartman” (from South) because of his hilarious, sassy attitude.

The series epic season finale will see Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and more in their reprised roles, as they face off against the mysterious Upside Down for the last time.

Stranger Things season five volume two will be released on December 25, meanwhile, volume three will be released on New Year's Eve, with limited theatrical release in over 350 theatres across USA and Canada on New Year’s Day.