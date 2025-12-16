Alec Baldwin to start series like Keeping up with the Kardashians?

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria has hinted at big plans for the future as she talked about her family, career and inspirations.

The 41-year-old former yoga instructor told Gurus magazine that she really enjoyed appearing on her family reality show with husband and their seven kids earlier this year.

Hilaria also shared that she admired Kris Jenner, the producer behind Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians.

However, the two are great friends and Jenner has earlier reportedly gave her some guidance as Hilaria now considers expanding her presence on television.

“I admire Kris. I learn from women like Kris,” she said.

“She’s built an empire out of love, hustle, and business savvy—all while raising her family without being devoured by the media. She shows you can do both.”

The Baldwins recently took a big step in lives as they put their home on the market as Hilaria explained that the move was about bringing “fresh energy” and a reset, maybe outside New York City.

The Rust actor’s wife also teased new creative projects with her husband, though details are not revealed just yet.

“As I find my own spotlight and build something uniquely mine, I want my kids to see that reinvention is allowed at any age,” she added.

Hilaria went on reflecting on all the challenges of sharing her life on TLC’s The Baldwins, saying that she was very protective of her family during filming.

Hilaria opened up about life after motherhood and the lessons that she wants to pass onto her kids, encouraging them to explore dance, acting, sports and business.